(BIVN) – A magnitude 4.1 earthquake was felt in the summit region of Kīlauea on Sunday evening, where an ongoing seismic swarm prompted a Volcano Alert Level change from ADVISORY to WATCH.

The earthquake occurred at 9:12 p.m. at a depth of nearly a half mile. The earthquake was not strong enough to do any damage, nor did it generate a tsunami.

A Magnitude 4.0 event was also recorded at 7:07 p.m., scientists say.

A few hours after the earthquake, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued an updated information statement on the volcanic activity, reporting:

Kīlauea is not erupting. Elevated rates of seismicity and ground deformation continue at Kīlauea’s summit. Increased activity began at approximately 12:00 p.m. HST on June 2, 2024, indicating that magma was moving below the surface. Rates of seismicity and deformation increased further after 5:00 p.m., prompting the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory to raise Kīlauea’s alert level/aviation color code from ADVISORY/YELLOW to WATCH/ORANGE. As of 10:30 p.m., activity has decreased slightly but remains elevated. At this time, it is not possible to say with certainty if this activity will lead to an eruption – the activity may remain below ground as an intrusion. However, an eruption in Kīlauea’s summit region within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park is one potential outcome.