(BIVN) – Kīlauea began erupting after midnight on the Southwest Rift Zone, raising the USGS Volcano Alert Level from WATCH to WARNING and the Aviation Color Code from ORANGE to RED.

Devastation Parking Lot and the Keanakākoʻi area in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park were closed prior to the eruption, and so far no new closures have been announced.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory posted this activity summary at 2:11 a.m. HST:

Kīlauea volcano is erupting. A new eruption began at approximately 12:30 a.m. HST on Monday, June 3, likely about a mile (1-2 km) south of Kīlauea caldera and north of the Koa’e fault system and Hilina Pali Road, within Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. Accordingly, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) is raising the Volcano Alert Level for ground-based hazards from WATCH to WARNING and the Aviation Color Code from ORANGE to RED. Glow is visible in webcam imagery, indicating that lava is currently erupting from fissures. The most recent eruption in this region was during December 1974, which lasted only about 6 hours. At this time, it is not possible to say how long the eruption will last.

HVO continues to closely monitor Kīlauea for signs of increasing or decreasing activity. Should volcanic activity change significantly, a new Volcanic Activity Notice will be issued. Hazards are present on Kīlauea and are described below. Residents and visitors should stay informed and follow County of Hawai‘i and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park guidelines. Rates of seismicity and ground deformation beneath the East Rift Zone and Southwest Rift Zone remain low. Current activity is restricted to the summit region.