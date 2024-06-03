(BIVN) – The new eruption of Kīlauea volcano that began just after midnight on Monday continues in a remote location of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Officials say the eruption, taking place on the Southwest Rift Zone about 2.5 miles southwest of Kaluapele, is low in eruptive volume, and does not pose an immediate threat to human life or critical infrastructure.

Due to the nature of the eruption, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory lowered the Volcano Alert Level for ground-based hazards from WARNING to WATCH, and the Aviation Color Code from RED to ORANGE.

The following temporary closures are in place at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park:

Hilina Pali Road from Chain of Craters Road intersection

Kulanaokuaiki Campground

Pepeiao Cabin

Kaʻaha Trail and campground

Kaʻū Desert Trail and pullout on Highway 11

Maunaiki Trail

The USGS HVO provided these details in a 9:38 a.m. update:

Eruption Site Observations: Lava is currently erupting from a fissure system extending approximately 1 km (0.6 miles) in length. One fissure is currently active; three additional fissures were active last night but are no longer active this morning. Lava flows are thin and have only traveled a few hundred meters (yards) from the fissures. The total area covered by new lava is currently estimated at a few thousand square meters (yards). Numerous large ground cracks have formed in the vicinity of the eruption.

This eruption is occurring in the same approximate location as the December 1974 eruption. Fissures from this eruption have the same orientation as fissures from the December 1974 eruption. The December 1974 eruption lasted about 6 hours but was far more voluminous and covered a much larger area. At this time, it is not possible to say how long the current eruption will last.

Due to the remote location of this eruption, the primary hazards at this time are airborne hazards related to gas emissions and tephra being blown down wind of the eruption. Volcanic gases and steam are being emitted from the eruptive fissure system and from nearby ground cracks. Emissions data are being collected and analyzed at the time of this report and results will be included in future updates.

Summit and Upper Rift Zone Observations: Heightened unrest beneath the summit, upper East Rift Zone, and upper Southwest Rift Zone continues although rates of seismicity and ground deformation have decreased since shortly before the eruption began. More than 400 earthquakes occurred over the past 24 hours, with most of them occurring between noon yesterday and midnight last night, when rates exceeded 35 earthquakes per hour. The largest earthquakes included a magnitude-4.1 (M4.1) event at 9:12 p.m. and a M4.0 event at 7:07 p.m. last night. Earthquakes were widely felt in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and surrounding communities and triggered many rockfalls. Approximately 50 earthquakes have occurred beneath the summit, upper East Rift Zone, and upper Southwest Rift Zone over the past 8 hours, as rates have decreased to less than 10 earthquakes per hour. Earthquake depths continue to average 1–3 km (0.6–1.9 miles) beneath the surface.

Tiltmeters recorded significantly increased rates and changes in direction of ground deformation as well as coseismic offsets over the past 24 hours. The Uēkahuna tiltmeter northwest of the summit recorded a total of approximately 14 microradians of deflation over the past day as magma traveled to the southwest toward the area where the eruption eventually occurred. The Uēkahuna tiltmeter northwest of the summit recorded approximately 6 microradians of deflation over the past 8 hours. The Sand Hill tiltmeter southwest of the summit recorded a total of approximately 50 microradians of inflation between 8:00 a.m. yesterday morning and 8:00 p.m. last night as magma moved to the southwest, followed by approximately 35 microradians of deflation between 8:00 p.m. and this morning as magma moved away from the station and erupted onto the surface. The Sand Hill tiltmeter southwest of the summit has recorded approximately 12 microradians of deflation over the past 8 hours. An SO2 emission rate of approximately 61 tonnes per day was recorded west of Kaluapele on May 21, prior to the current eruption. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) gas emission rates are currently elevated in the eruption area; measurements will be reported in future updates.