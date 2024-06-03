(BIVN) – The new eruption on the Southwest Rift Zone of Kīlauea volcano is located within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and is not a threat to Hawaiʻi island communities at this time, emergency officials say.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued its first statement on the eruption at 6:14 a.m. on Monday, announcing the Volcano Alert Level for the volcano was raised from WATCH to WARNING, and saying “there are no threats to any communities from lava.”

“Some areas may experience elevate gases, take precautions if you are sensitive to volcanic gases,” the County said.

Scientsts reported on X (formerly Twitter) that “activity has already waned significantly,” noting that the last eruption in this area, in December 1974, only lasted 6 hours.

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park says Maunaiki Trail is closed from the Footprints area to Kulanaokuaiki Campground. USGS and park rangers are assessing the eruption area at this time.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says it continues to closely monitor Kīlauea for signs of increasing or decreasing activity. “Should volcanic activity change significantly, a new Volcanic Activity Notice will be issued,” the scientists wrote.