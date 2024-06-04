(BIVN) – Duke’s Kona will coming to the OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa by late 2025.

Duke’s restaurant brand, owned by Maui-based T S Restaurants, celebrates the legacy of iconic Hawaiian waterman Duke Kahanamoku. Duke’s Kona will be the company’s first venture on Hawaiʻi island, and the ninth Duke’s location in the state.

From a T S Restaurants’ / OUTRIGGER Hospitality Group news release:

The brand-new Duke’s Kona will occupy a premium 15,000 square-foot oceanfront space at OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa. This 22-acre resort recently underwent a transformative $60 million investment, meticulously designed to honor its storied history while embracing the vibrant essence of its namesake, Keauhou, which means “New Current” or “New Era.” Renowned local architecture firm WCIT has been commissioned to design this spectacular restaurant venue, ensuring it harmonizes with the resort’s transformation.

“Since the company’s founding in 1977, it has been our goal to develop, build and personally operate a limited number of high-quality restaurants in Hawai‘i and California. More than 47 years later, that goal continues to be met with what will soon be 14 restaurants across the two states,” said T S Restaurants CEO Jackie Reed. “We are excited to open a restaurant on Hawai‘i Island and we are honored to become a part of the Kona community through this partnership with OUTRIGGER.”

“Duke’s Kona is the ideal restaurant partner for the exceptional space at OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa,” said Jeff Wagoner, president and CEO of OUTRIGGER Hospitality Group. “Our investment in this property aims to enrich the local community just as much as it enhances the experience for our visitors. Welcoming this iconic restaurant into our resort represents a significant and cherished milestone for everyone involved.”

Duke’s Kona promises to deliver guests a memorable dining experience, celebrating the legacy of the restaurant’s namesake, Duke Kahanamoku. It will join the ranks of other esteemed Duke’s Restaurants in Waikīkī, Kaua‘i, Maui, La Jolla, Huntington Beach and Malibu, further enhancing the allure of OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa.

T S Restaurants, was founded in 1977 by two best friends who dreamed of opening restaurants in beautiful locations where they wanted to live, work and play. The family is still actively involved, with Susie Saxten, daughter of one of the co-founders, serving as Chairman of the Board and a member of the Executive Team as VP of Culture. The Executive Team also includes Hawai‘i VP of Operations Dylan Ching, California VP of Operations Josh Morgan and Corporate Chef Scott McGill.

Through its Legacy of Aloha Foundation, T S Restaurants provides charitable support to community organizations with a focus on combating hunger, supporting local agriculture, sharing Duke Kahanamoku’s legacy, growing our keiki, protecting our oceans and lakes, and celebrating Hawaiian song and dance. For example, T S Restaurants raised and granted more than $2 million dollars to aid employees affected by the Maui Fires.

The partnership between T S Restaurants and OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels, exemplified by Duke’s Kona, mirrors the successful collaborations seen in Duke’s Waikiki and Hula Grill Waikiki. This joint venture highlights the shared vision of both companies to create memorable experiences that resonate deeply with both locals and visitors.