(BIVN) – A multi-agency training scenario that will take place on Tuesday, June 4, on the Waiākea High School campus in Hilo.

“This exercise is part of an ongoing training program to ensure that your Hawaii County Police Department is prepared to respond to all the possible threats to your safety on Hawaii Island,” stated the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense agency in a Monday alert message. “If you are in the area, do not be alarmed as armed Police Officers will be moving around the campus as part of this exercise.”

Officials say the training will include members of the Hawai‘i Police Department, the Hawai‘i Fire Department Hazmat Teams, the Hawai‘i Air National Guard’s 93rd Civil Support Team, and the Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency.

The training scenario will commence at approximately 8 a.m. and finish at approximately 4 p.m.