(BIVN) – For the first time, trace amounts of chromium have been detected in water samples from the Laupāhoehoe P-2 Well, which is part of the County of Hawai‘i Department of Water Supply’s Laupāhoehoe-Kapehu system.
The Laupāhoehoe-Kapehu system serves the Laupāhoehoe area of Hawaiʻi island.
The announcement of the chromium detection was made by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Wednesday.
From the Hawaiʻi DOH:
Chromium was detected in samples collected on March 4, and April 15, 2024. HDWS notified Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) of the initial detection on May 2, 2024. The detected chromium levels ranged from 1.4 to 2.42 parts per billion (ppb) and were below the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) for chromium of 100 parts per billion (ppb).
The presence of chromium in the sample is attributed to the discharge from steel and pulp mills; and/or the erosion of natural deposits.
To date, the Laupāhoehoe-Kapehu water system is and continues to be in compliance with federal and state chromium standards for drinking water.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
LAUPĀHOEHOE, Hawaiʻi - Trace amounts of chromium have been detected in water samples collected at the Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply’s Laupāhoehoe P-2 Well.