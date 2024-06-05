(BIVN) – For the first time, trace amounts of chromium have been detected in water samples from the Laupāhoehoe P-2 Well, which is part of the County of Hawai‘i Department of Water Supply’s Laupāhoehoe-Kapehu system.

The Laupāhoehoe-Kapehu system serves the Laupāhoehoe area of Hawaiʻi island.

The announcement of the chromium detection was made by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Wednesday.

From the Hawaiʻi DOH: