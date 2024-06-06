(BIVN) – The partnership between Castle Hilo Hawaiian Hotel and the Hilo Orchid Society will “bloom for a second year”, representatives say.



From a Castle Hilo Hawaiian Hotel news release:

In a joint effort to promote the appreciation and cultivation of orchids on the “Orchid Isle,” Castle Hilo Hawaiian Hotel and the Hilo Orchid Society (HOS) have announced a series of collaborative activities for the year, including general membership meetings and the eagerly awaited Hilo Orchid Society Annual Show and Sale.

“We are thrilled to partner with Castle Hilo Hawaiian Hotel for a second consecutive year,” said Ellen Train, President of the Hilo Orchid Society. “Their invaluable support has enabled us to extend our reach, educating the public on the diverse species of orchids. We deeply appreciate their commitment.”

As part of this partnership, tickets for the Hilo Orchid Society Annual Show and Sale, priced at $3, will be available at the hotel. Scheduled from July 26-28, 2024, at the Edith Kanaka‘ole Stadium, the event offers an accessible venue for both guests and local residents to immerse themselves in the world of orchids.

“We are proud to support the Hilo Orchid Society once again,” said Castle Hilo Hawaiian Hotel General Manager Matt Pickett. “Our partnership allows us to highlight the exquisite beauty and cultural significance of orchids, and we look forward to another year of meaningful engagement with the community.”

The Hilo Orchid Society, established in 1938 originally as the Orchid Club, has grown from a modest membership of nine to a vibrant community of 462 members. Regular meetings feature engaging demonstrations by successful orchid growers, bringing new techniques and ideas to light, ensuring ongoing interest and learning for all members.