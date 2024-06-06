(BIVN) – The latest Homeless Point in Time Count shows a 28% percent reduction in homelessness year-over-year on Hawaiʻi island, with the number of families with children experiencing homelessness down by 52% since 2018.

The numbers were announced Wednesday by the Bridging The Gap coalition, a group of agencies working to end homelessness on the neighbor islands. The data was gathered in one night during the Homeless Point in Time Count, described as “a federally mandated census that seeks to count anyone who slept on the street, in a car, or in other areas not meant for human habitation on a given night.” This year, volunteers conducted the count on January 22nd.

“We attribute the decline in homelessness to the unprecedented funding our county has allocated to homelessness and affordable housing,” says Paul Normann, Chair of Community Alliance Partners, concerning the Hawaiʻi island numbers. “When donors and funders see our local government has skin in the game, it gives us leverage to attract even more funding for compassionate and effective programs.”

According to the report, on Hawai’i Island from 2023 to 2024:

Homelessness decreased by 28% (from 1,003 persons in 2023 to 718 in 2024).

Unsheltered homelessness decreased by 27% (from 725 persons in 2023 to 527 in 2024).

Sheltered homelessness decreased by 31% (from 278 persons in 2023 to 191 in 2024).

Family homelessness decreased by 25% (from 55 families in 2023 to 41 in 2024).

Veteran homelessness decreased by 24% (from 50 veterans in 2023 to 38 in 2024).

“Because each island has a distinct community, it’s important to look at each individual county’s results to get an accurate picture of homelessness in that community,” says Bridging the Gap Chair Brandee Menino. “That is especially true with the impact of the Maui fires.”

All the latest reports are available online.