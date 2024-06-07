(BIVN) – The unique flavors of Yurihama, Japan and the Island of Hawaiʻi have been blended together to create Yurihama Pear Infused Kaʻū Coffee, celebrated as a product of the sister city relationship between the two communities.
A news release from the County of Hawaiʻi provides the details:
On Tuesday, June 4, Hawaiʻi County and the City of Yurihama, Japan, celebrated their innovative collaboration with a unique virtual coffee-tasting event. The event highlighted the synergy between Yurihama’s renowned 20th-century pears and Hawaiʻi’s premium Kaʻū coffee.
Yurihama Mayor Miyawaki, inspired by the idea of combining the best agricultural products of both regions, initiated the collaboration. In December, Mayor Miyawaki sent jars of pear syrup from Yurihama to Hawaiʻi, which were then provided to the Kaʻū Coffee Mill. This led to the creation of the Yurihama Pear Infused Kaʻū Coffee, a product that perfectly blends the unique flavors of both communities.
The virtual coffee-tasting event was attended by an array of public and private sector representatives to celebratr the partnership. Although not physically present, Mayor Mitch Roth of Hawaiʻi County, Sister City Program Director Jane Clement, Deputy Managing Director Bobby Command, Louis Daniel, General Manager of Kaʻū Coffee Mills, and Tyler Hess, Master Roaster for Kaʻū Coffee Mills, participated virtually to share in the excitement and success of this initiative.
“This partnership exemplifies the spirit of innovation and cooperation that defines our sister city relationship with Yurihama. By combining our distinctive agricultural products, we not only create a unique value-added product but also strengthen the bonds between our communities,” said Mayor Roth.
The Yurihama Pear Infused Kaʻū Coffee symbolizes the creativity and dedication of both regions, representing the harmonious blending of cultural and agricultural heritage. This event marks a significant milestone in the ongoing collaboration between Hawaiʻi County and Yurihama, paving the way for future joint ventures that benefit both communities.
