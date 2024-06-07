(BIVN) – The unique flavors of Yurihama, Japan and the Island of Hawaiʻi have been blended together to create Yurihama Pear Infused Kaʻū Coffee, celebrated as a product of the sister city relationship between the two communities.

A news release from the County of Hawaiʻi provides the details:

On Tuesday, June 4, Hawaiʻi County and the City of Yurihama, Japan, celebrated their innovative collaboration with a unique virtual coffee-tasting event. The event highlighted the synergy between Yurihama’s renowned 20th-century pears and Hawaiʻi’s premium Kaʻū coffee.