(BIVN) – Governor Josh Green on Monday announced the State of Hawaiʻi will be partnering with the Ulupono Initiative to boost access to federal funds.

The Ulupono Initiative, an Omidyar Group venture, was founded in 2009 to support and promote “locally produced food, renewable energy, clean transportation choices, and better management of freshwater resources.”

The partnership will assist state departments with:

Identification of high-impact funding opportunities in the priority areas of renewable energy, local food production, clean transportation, and fresh water

Coaching and advisory support

Grant proposal writing

Section-by-section compliance and responsiveness reviews of applications

From the Office of the Governor:

Governor Josh Green, M.D., is partnering with the Ulupono Initiative as part of the Governor’s Investing in Hawai‘i’s Future, a collaboration between federal, state, and community partners to maximize federal funding for the state. The new partnership will provide tailored technical assistance to state departments and agencies to strengthen their ability to apply for and secure federal awards.