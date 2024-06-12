(BIVN) – The annual June 11th Kamehameha Day holiday was celebrated in Hawaiʻi on Tuesday.

Events were held across the State of Hawaiʻi.

On the Island of Hawaiʻi, the birthplace of Kamehameha in North Kohala celebrated with the traditional sunrise lei draping ceremony at the King Kamehameha Statue in Kapaʻau, followed by a floral parade and hoʻolauleʻa.

The traditional floral parade was also held in Kona on Saurday, followed by the Hoʻolauleʻa at Huliheʻe Palace.

A lei draping also took place at the King Kamehameha Statue by the Hilo Bayfront on Monday evening.

According to the King Kamehameha Celebration Commission website: