(BIVN) – Police have identified the body of a woman found last week inside a parked vehicle in a Kona neighborhood, and police say an autopsy has not ruled out foul play.

The partially decomposed body of 21-year-old Sachiko Myers of Ocean View was found in a white Volkswagen sedan on Kealakaʻa Street on Thursday, June 6th.

An autopsy was performed on Wednesday, June 12th, and police say the pathologist ruled that Myer’s death was “undetermined but did not rule out foul play.” The cause and manner of death is pending standard toxicology testing.

Police detailed the ongoing investigation in a news release:

On Thursday June 6, 2024, shortly before 7:30 a.m. patrol officers and detectives responded to Kealakaa Street just north of Manawalea Street for a report of a lifeless body within a parked vehicle. Upon their arrival, they discovered a partially decomposed body of a female within a white Volkswagen sedan. The victim has been positively identified as 21-year-old Sachiko Myers of Ocean View. On June 12, 2024, an autopsy was performed, and the pathologist ruled that Myer’s death was undetermined but did not rule out foul play. The cause and manner of death is pending standard toxicology testing. Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area of Kealakaa Street north of Manawalea Street between June 3 and June 6, 2024, is encouraged to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 960-3118; or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov.

Police say that tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.