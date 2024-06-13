(BIVN) – There will be some temporary closures of Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park in Kona in the months of June and July.

The National Park Service announced that the closures will include Hale Hoʻokipa Visitor Contact Station and parking lot, and the main trail from Hale Hoʻokipa to the Honokōhau shoreline.

The closures will be in effect on the following dates from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. HST:

Tuesday, June 18

Tuesday, July 2

Wednesday, July 17

Friday, July 26

Wednesday, July 31

“The reason for the closure is to provide public safety during the use of helicopters to remove invasive, non-native vegetation from cultural sites throughout the Park,” the National Park Service said.

For further information please contact the Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park visitor station at 326-9057.