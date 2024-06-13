(BIVN) – Police say the pedestrian who was killed in a collision with a motor vehicle on a Volcano highway last month had committed suicide, “based on the totality of the circumstances surrounding this investigation.”

Police identified the deceased pedestrian as 44-year-old Collins Kaholo of Volcano.

Kaholo was killed on Highway 11 on April 25, 2024.

From a police news release issued on Thursday:

Responding to the 12:25 p.m. call, officers learned that a 2012 Chevy pickup truck, driven by a 52-year-old man, was traveling north on Highway 11 when it struck the pedestrian at the Ali‘i Koa intersection. Multiple witnesses confirmed the pedestrian was standing by a stop sign prior to running into the road in front of the pickup truck. Kaholo, who was located unresponsive at the scene, was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 4:17 p.m. The operator of the 2012 Chevy pickup truck was not injured as a result of the collision. The Area I (East Hawai‘i) Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation. An autopsy was conducted and the pathologist ruled the manner of death to be suicide based on the totality of the circumstances surrounding this investigation.

Police say that “due to the manner of death, this traffic fatality will not be counted toward the yearly fatality count.”

There have been a total of 18 traffic fatalities in 2024, compared to nine traffic fatalities this same time last year.