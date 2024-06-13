(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi announced on Wednesday that the Department of Parks and Recreation is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.

Meals will be provided to children from June 12th to July 19th, 2024, at the following sites:

Kawānanakoa Gym

Pana‘ewa Gym

Pu‘u‘eo Community Center

Hilo Armory

Andrews Gym

Carvalho Park

Waiākea Uka Gym

Honoka‘a Sports Complex

Pāpa‘ikou Gym

Kulaimano Community Center (6/12-6/28)

Pāpa‘aloa Community Center (7/2-7/19)

William “Billy” Kenoi District Park

Kea‘au Armory

Richardson Ocean Center

The County says meals “will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.”

Those interested in receiving meals should call the sites daily to ensure the program will be serving meals that day, the County recommends. Sites will not serve meals on excursion days. Contact information can be found at this website.