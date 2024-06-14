(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory for south-facing shores of all Hawaiian islands until 6 p.m. Saturday.

“A small to medium, long-period south (190 degrees) swell will build surf along south facing shores to advisory- levels today and may peak near warning levels later tonight into Saturday,” the forecasters wrote. “A downward trend is expected Sunday through midweek as the swell eases.”

Surf heights of 6 to 8 feet will build to 7 to 10 feet Friday afternoon, before peaking near 10 to 14 feet into Saturday. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.

“This swell could reach near warning- levels late tonight and Saturday as the swell peaks,” the National Weather Service wrote on Friday. “Offshore buoy 51004 has been showing slightly more swell energy than buoy 51003 which could mean the bigger portion of the swell is farther east than expected. We will continue to monitor all observations to determine if the (High Surf Advisory) needs to be upgraded to a High Surf Warning.”