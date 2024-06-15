(BIVN) – Three raised crosswalks are going to be installed in front of Kohala Elementary, Middle, and High Schools starting next week.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works Highway Division says the work will be done on Kynnersley Road, Honomakau Road, and Akoni Pule Highway from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday (June 17-21, 2024) weather permitting.

The County says that during this time, one-lane closures will be in effect. Flaggers will be directing the traffic flow at all work areas.

“We appreciate your cooperation and patience as we work to improve our community’s safety and infrastructure,” the County DPW said.