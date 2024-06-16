(BIVN) – Big Island Toyota is being acquired by its long-time business partner.

Servco Pacific Inc. has entered into an agreement to purchase Big Island Toyota, including its two locations in Hilo and Kona.

On Friday, the Hawaiʻi Board of Land and Natural Resources voted to consent to Big Island Toyota assigning its Hilo state land leases to Servco.

A Department of Land and Natural Resources submittal described the transaction and provided maps showing the Hilo leases under land board consideration.

“This was a very difficult decision for our family,” Big Island Toyota’s Jan DeLuz told the land board during its meeting. “We are looking forward to Servco being a part of our community and carrying on what we’ve been doing for a long time.”

On Saturday, this news release was issued on the acquisition: