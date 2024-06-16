(BIVN) – There is only one small area of Hawaiʻi island under drought conditions heading into the 2024 dry season.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows a single point of D2 Severe Drought in the Humuʻula Saddle region of the Big Island.

Under D2 Severe Drought conditions, fire danger is high and pasture conditions are poor.

There is one other small swath that is under D0 Abnormally Dry conditions, on the windward side of South Point in Kaʻū.



Maui is also experiencing D2 Severe Drought on the south-side of the island.

Forecasters expect to see below average precipitation through the rest of the dry season in Hawaiʻi, which runs from May through September, with the development of a La Niña weather pattern during the summer.