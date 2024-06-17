(BIVN) – A Hilo was arrested following a traffic stop in Puna, and charged with attempted distribution of methamphetamine, driving under the influence of a drug, possession of heroin and cocaine, and prohibited possession of a firearm.

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that 39 year-old Jantzen-James Mata was arrested following a routine traffic stop along Highway 11.

“Following the execution of a narcotics search warrant, police recovered over 400 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, $1,238.00 in U.S. currency, a loaded semi-automatic Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol, and ammunition,” police reports say.

From the Office of the Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney:

As the Complaint alleges, Mata is charged with Attempted Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree (attempted distribution of one-eighth ounce or more of methamphetamine), Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree (possess an ounce or more of methamphetamine), three counts of Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree (possess any amount of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin), Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant (under the influence of any drug), Place to Keep Pistol or Revolver, Possession of a Firearm with Intent to Facilitate the Commission of a Felony Drug Offense, Carrying or Possessing a Loaded Firearm on a Public Highway, Ownership or Possession of Firearm Prohibited, and two counts of Ownership or Possession of Ammunition Prohibited (9mm and .357 caliber). The most serious offenses, Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree, Attempted Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree, and Possession of a Firearm with Intent to Facilitate the Commission of a Felony Drug Offense are all class A felony offenses which carry a maximum penalty of a twenty-year prison term. Prosecutors have provided notice that, if convicted as charged, they will be seeking an extended term of imprisonment. The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Prosecutors say Mata is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Monday afternoon. He remains in custody in lieu of $611,000.00 bail pending his initial appearance.