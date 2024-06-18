(BIVN) – Two trails have reopened following the June 3rd eruption on the upper Southwest Rift Zone that prompted several closures in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Park officials on Tuesday announced Kaʻū Desert Trail and Maunaiki Trail have reopened.

The new lava flows and fissures south of Kīlauea caldera are not accessible and are in an area that has been closed since 2008, the National Park Service says.

“Hikers are required to stay on trail due to hazards that include volcanic gas emissions from the new fissures and flow areas, ground fractures, and subsidence features that may continue to widen and have unstable overhanging edges,” the National Park Service wrote in a news release. “In addition, hikers on Maunaiki Trail should watch out for new earth cracks that have bisected the trail in several places.”

Just a few days after the the short-lived June 3rd eruption, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park reopened the coastal campsite at Kaʻaha, Devastation Trail and Keanakākoʻi. Later, the park reopened Hilina Pali Road, Kulanaokuaiki Campground, the Footprints Exhibit and Pepeiao Cabin.