(BIVN) – Marc and Lynne Benioff have made another large donation of land on Hawaiʻi island.

The Hawaii Island Community Development Corporation (HICDC) announced on Wednesday that it has received an additional donation of 158 acres from the Benioffs for affordable housing at Ouli in Waimea.

The new land donation is adjacent to the 282 acres the Benioffs previously donated to the Hawaii Island Community Development Corporation in December 2023, and brings the total donation to 440 acres.

According to a HICDC news release, the additional land had been held since purchase in a nonprofit for charitable use, awaiting a determination by the Hilo-based HICDC “as to whether it would be able to make use of the full acreage.”

From the HICDC news release: