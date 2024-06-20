(BIVN) – The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement has acquired 43.08 acres of land in “the Kaumana subdivision of Ponahawai, Hilo” for an affordable housing development, said to be a first step towards establishing “a private land trust specifically for housing Native Hawaiian and other Hawai‘i families.”

The land was purchased for an undisclosed amount “from a landowner who wishes to remain anonymous”, the CNHA stated in a news release.

“Our commitment is to ensure that Native Hawaiian and other Hawai‘i families have access to affordable housing options – too many of our families are leaving the islands,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of CNHA. “We need to be innovative, think outside the box, complain less, and be part of a solution to turn this narrative around. This project is a significant step towards our goal and will help to ensure that Hawai‘i lands remain in our hands.”

From the CNHA news release: