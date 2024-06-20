(BIVN) – Performers and activities have been announced for Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park’s 40th Cultural Festival, happening in Kahuku on Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

From the National Park Service:

Hulō! A remarkable program of local musicians, hālau hula, Hawaiian games, arts and crafts plus exhibitors and food vendors will be featured at the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park 40th Cultural Festival happening in Kahuku on Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., free!



The theme of the 40th Cultural Festival, E Ho‘omau i ka Poʻohala, is exemplified in the many performances and hands-on activities that carry on the virtues, arts and skills of the ‘ohana.



Sway and sing along to Hawaiian and island-inspired music by well known performers including Kenneth Makuakāne, the Pandanus Club, and Keaīwa. Enjoy hula arts performed by Kaleilaniakealiʻi and LoriLei’s Hula Studio. Lauhala artist Joni Mae Makuakāne-Jarrell, an ardent supporter of the Cultural Festival for decades, will emcee.