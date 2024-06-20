(BIVN) – Police are investigating a possible drowning that occurred on Thursday afternoon, June 20, off the shore of the 75-5700 block of Kainaliu Beach, Kona.

A 58-year-old man from Oʻahu died after he was assisted to shore by a friend.

Police say the identity of the deceased male is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

On Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 12:34 p.m., Kona patrol officers and Hawai’i Fire Department personnel responded to Kainaliu Beach on a report of a possible drowning. Throughout the investigation, officers were advised that the unidentified male had been observed swimming approximately 50 feet offshore when he began calling for help. A friend of the unidentified male went to him and assisted him onto shore. Upon arrival on shore, the male was not breathing and was unresponsive. CPR was initiated, and a 911 call was made. Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene and evaluated the unresponsive male. The victim was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on June 20, 2024.

Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation to determine the exact cause of death. Foul play is not suspected at this time, police say.

Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Kona Patrol Officer Dayne Shibuya Jr. at (808) 935-3311.