(BIVN) – Health officials are advising the public to “avoid waters near the Hilo Wastewater Treatment Plant” due to the discharge of partially treated sewage.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch issued the notice on Friday afternoon, reporting the cause of the discharge to be a chlorination process failure at the Hilo treatment plant.

The failure occurred at 8:15 a.m. and the processing was restored by 12:30 p.m.

A map posted by the Hawaiʻi DOH shows the affected areas of Keaukaha stretching from the Hilo Breakwater, east to Richardson Ocean Park.

Signs have been posted in the impacted areas and health officials say the public is advised to stay out of the affected waters until the advisory has been canceled.