(BIVN) – Resurfacing of Māmalahoa Highway in Kona will begin on June 24th.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works Engineering Division and Isemoto Contracting Co., Ltd., will begin the cold planing and paving on the highway on Monday.

The work schedule will be Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“There will be shifting lane closures during the workday,” county officials wrote in a news release. “Please be sure to use caution while driving in the area. Expect delays as flaggers will be present to guide traffic.”

“We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we work to improve our county roads,” the news release stated.