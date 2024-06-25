(BIVN) – New labeling requirements for Hawai‘i-branded coffee products are about to go into effect.

Starting on July 1st, all coffee product inventory sold to the public or displayed at retail stores in Hawai‘i will be required to follow the Hawaiian Coffee Labeling Act 211, which means all coffee products carrying a Hawai‘i geographical reference must “include the disclosure of the location where the coffee was grown in the state, and also indicate the percentage by weight of locally grown coffee and coffee grown elsewhere.”

The Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture says the law also specifies that coffee products claiming to be 100% Hawaiian in the labeling and advertising must be grown and processed in Hawai‘i.

“Unfortunately, the law did not provide for additional inspection staff so enforcement of the new law will be a challenge given the other statutory responsibilities of the branch,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture. “However, the department will increase inspection of retail shelves statewide and may have to rely on complaint-driven enforcement for the immediate future.”

According to the Hawaiʻi Department of Ag, significant new requirements include:

The front label identity statement for Hawai‘i coffee beans, roasted coffee and instant coffee blended with beans from other areas will require disclosure of the location source and weight percentage for all coffee beans contained in the product. Percentage weight of foreign coffee content may be aggregated. e.g: 10% Hawai‘i coffee blend and contains 90% foreign-grown coffee.

Ready-to-drink coffee beverages shall be required to list the coffee origin and percentage information.

Single-serve and bulk coffee packaging shall be required to list coffee origin and percentage information.

Origin and percentage information shall be displayed on the front label in a font size at least half of the font size of the identity statement.

Officials say for retail information – and to report possible mislabeling or non-compliance – email the HDOA’s Measurement Standards Branch at: hdoa.ms.labeling@hawaii.gov or call (808) 832-0690.