(BIVN) – A Kona man that was arrested as a part of Operation Keiki Shield in March 2023 was sentenced to a ten-year prison term on Monday.
32 year-old Micaiah Smith was sentenced in Kona Circuit Court in relation to charges of Electronic Enticement of a Child in the First Degree (10 years) and Attempted Promoting Pornography for Minors (5 years). The Court ordered that the sentences be served concurrently.
Prosecutors say Smith remained out of custody on $15,000 bail during the legal proceedings. He was taken into custody after the sentence was handed down to begin serving his term.
From Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:
During the trial, Prosecutors presented evidence that Smith exchanged text messages and sent pictures of his genitals to an undercover police officer, whom Smith believed to be a 15 year-old girl. Electronic Enticement of a Child in the First Degree is a Class B felony offense which carries a penalty of a ten-year prison term without the possibility of probation and mandates registration as a sex offender. Attempted Promoting Pornography for Minors is a class C felony offense which carries a maximum penalty of a five-year prison term.
Operation Keiki Shield is a state-federal-local collaborative initiative focused on identifying and arresting offenders who commit internet-facilitated sex crimes against minors and rescuing victims of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Operation Keiki Shield included members of numerous law enforcement agencies, including the Hawai‘i Police Department (“HPD”), Hawai‘i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, Department of the Attorney General, Internet Crimes Against Children’s (“ICAC”) Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, the United States Secret Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Honolulu Police Department, and the Maui Police Department (“MPD”).
The case was led by Acting Lieutenant Brandon Mansur, Area II Community Policing formerly of the Juvenile Aid Section, HPD, and Detective John Surina, MPD. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys Annaliese Wolf and Matthew Woodward.
“Predatory behavior comes in many forms, and people should recognize online conduct as a very real threat,” said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Annaliese Wolf. “Teenagers are especially vulnerable online, as they seek social connections and interactions. Operation Keiki Shield serves as a reminder that people must stay vigilant online, and protect and educate their young loved ones about predatory online conduct.”
“Our Office is committed to seeking justice for victims and protecting our community from those who prey upon our keiki,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. “This verdict was the result of the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of HPD, MPD, and our prosecutors. I would also like to the thank the jury for their time and service.”
The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
by Big Island Video News
