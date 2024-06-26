(BIVN) – A Kona man that was arrested as a part of Operation Keiki Shield in March 2023 was sentenced to a ten-year prison term on Monday.

32 year-old Micaiah Smith was sentenced in Kona Circuit Court in relation to charges of Electronic Enticement of a Child in the First Degree (10 years) and Attempted Promoting Pornography for Minors (5 years). The Court ordered that the sentences be served concurrently.

Prosecutors say Smith remained out of custody on $15,000 bail during the legal proceedings. He was taken into custody after the sentence was handed down to begin serving his term.

From Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen: