(BIVN) – The Hawai‘i County Democratic Party Primary Grand Rally tradition returns to the Mo‘oheau Bandstand in Hilo on the evening of Friday, July 19th.

From a Democratic Party news release:

Election season is in full swing and the Hawai‘i County Democratic Party invites voters to meet candidates face-to-face before the August primary election. Numerous Democratic candidates running for office in the August 2024 Primary Election will come together from 5:00-7:30 PM Friday, July 19th, at the Mo‘oheau Bandstand at 329 Kamehameha Ave. in downtown Hilo for the 63rd Annual Primary Grand Rally to get out the vote. Candidates vying for federal, state, and county offices will take the stage to share their visions for Hawai‘i’s future. Passersby and participants can expect to see candidates and their supporters lined up along Kamehameha Ave. starting at 4:00 PM waving signs.

Longtime popular Master of Ceremonies Andy Kahili will kick off the event and County Party Chair Pono Kekela will introduce Hui Okinawa Kobudo Taiko for a traditional taiko drum performance. There is no charge to attend, and everyone is welcome.

Started in 1954, the Hawai‘i County Democratic Party’s Grand Rally has seldom missed a beat through the decades. It went virtual in 2020 because of the pandemic but returned in person in 2022 and continues to be the Big Island’s signature political event, recognized statewide. The Democratic Party of Hawai‘i is especially excited to welcome all the young voters casting their ballots for the first time this year.

The Grand Rally, historically held the Friday night before the primary election, now takes place a few weeks earlier so voters can hear from candidates just as their ballots are arriving in the mail. It’s also a great opportunity for candidates and voters to get better acquainted. Ballots should arrive in mailboxes in the days after July 23rd, to be returned and counted by August 10th.