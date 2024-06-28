(BIVN) – The famed CHICAGO musical is coming to the historic Hilo Palace Theater.

The show opens on Friday, June 28th, and will run through Sunday, July 14th. Tickets can be purchased through the Hilo Palace website or at hearthilo.org.



From a news release promoting the event:

CHICAGO, the all-singing, all-dancing, musical extravaganza which is filled with girls, guns, glamour and glitz will open Friday, June 28th at the historic Hilo Palace Theater and run through Sunday July 14th with performances on Friday at Saturday at 7 and Sunday at 3.

CHICAGO features a hilarious and racy book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, legendary music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. CHICAGO remains the longest-running American musical in Broadway history and the only musical to win multiple Tony Awards, a Grammy and an Oscar for Best Picture. Set amidst the outrageous and sexy decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub performer who maliciously murders her lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today’s tabloids. This razzle-dazzle-smash hit with a universal story of fame, fortune, and “all that jazz” features one show stopping song after another and some of the most thrilling dancing ever seen on a Hilo stage. CHICAGO is being directed by Larry Reitzer, who most recently directed GREASE, AVE Q, CABARET and THE LION KING. It features Choreography by Hilo resident and former Broadway/Fosse dancer Michael Misita who appeared in the original Broadway company of PIPPIN and Jason Aiwohi Tomlin, Musical Direction by Grayson Mento and Kyra Gomes, Lighting Design by Theon Weber, Set Design by Bob McWhirk, Costume Design by Lizbe and Mahina Bell and Sound Design by Pepe Romero (CJ’s Promotions) and Kevin Meada. The show is produced thru special arrangement with Concord Theatricals and the Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART).