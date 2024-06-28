(BIVN) – Governor Josh Green signed a slew of bills relating to health care and support systems during a ceremony at the Capitol on Thursday.

22 bills were signed into law. The Office of the Governor focused on four key bills in a news release issued after the event. Officials say the bills will “continue the Green Administration’s commitment to a healthier Hawaiʻi and improving the state’s health care system.”

From the Office of the Governor:

SB 3139: RELATING TO CRISIS SERVICES SB 3139 creates a crisis intervention and diversion services program within the Department of Health, aimed at steering individuals with mental health and substance use disorders away from the criminal justice system and toward appropriate health care services. This initiative reflects Hawaiʻi’s commitment to providing compassionate care and support to those in crisis, ensuring they receive timely intervention and treatment instead of incarceration. “Through this bill, we affirm our commitment to a more humane and effective approach to addressing mental health crises in our communities. By prioritizing access to crisis intervention services, we can support individuals in need and foster healthier outcomes for everyone,” said Governor Green. HB 2159: RELATING TO MENTAL HEALTH HB 2159 amends Hawaiʻi’s mental health statutes, emphasizing enhanced support for individuals needing assisted community treatment (ACT). This bill requires the Department of the Attorney General to assist in preparing and filing petitions for ACT, ensuring that individuals receive necessary psychiatric evaluations before discharge from psychiatric facilities, and allowing private petitioners the option to decline state assistance. These changes aim to streamline access to mental health services and divert individuals away from the criminal justice system, promoting a more compassionate and effective approach to mental health care in Hawaiʻi. This measure underscores Governor Green’s commitment to improving mental health outcomes statewide. “By ensuring comprehensive support through assisted community treatment, we are prioritizing the well-being of individuals in crisis and reinforcing our commitment to compassionate care for all residents of Hawaiʻi,” said the Governor. These reforms are set to take effect immediately, marking a significant step forward in Hawaiʻi’s efforts to strengthen its mental health support framework. SB 3094: RELATING TO PEER SUPPORT SPECIALISTS SB 3094 establishes a temporary peer support specialist working group within the Office of Wellness and Resilience (OWR) to enhance the role and effectiveness of peer support specialists in Hawaiʻi. Peer support is recognized for its benefits in mental and behavioral health, as well as for individuals facing homelessness, substance abuse, and involvement in child welfare or justice systems. “Creating the Office of Wellness and Resilience and establishing this working group are visionary steps toward a healthier, more resilient, and more supportive Hawaiʻi,” said Governor Green. “Peer support specialists play a vital role in fostering recovery and resilience, and this legislation will strengthen our state’s mental health infrastructure.” HB 1827: RELATING TO HEALTH CARE WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT HB 1827 addresses the pressing need for a robust health care workforce in Hawaiʻi. This legislation focuses on implementing new and expanding existing programs to attract, train, and retain health care professionals in the state. HB 1827 includes initiatives utilizing a public-private investment and partnership model including support for the High School Health Care Workforce Certificate Program, classroom renovations for health care training, and the Glidepath Program for Certified Nurse Aides.

Other bills signed into law on Thursday:

RELATING TO MENTAL HEALTH

HB1830 HB2 SD1 CD 1

Beginning 7/1/2026, establishes provisional or associate-level licensure requirements for marriage and family therapists, mental health counselors, and psychologists and authorizes insurance reimbursements in certain circumstances; authorizes psychologist license applicants who possess a provisional license to sit for the licensing examination before completing certain supervised experience requirements; and authorizes insurance reimbursements for services provided by a supervised social work intern in certain circumstances. Appropriates funds out of the Compliance Resolution Fund. (CD1)

HB2042 HD1 SD1 CD1

Appropriates funds for the Department of Health to contract for the provision of youth mental health and wellness services to address the mental health and wellness needs of youth in the State.

SB3279 SD1 HD2 CD1

Establishes within the Office of Wellness and Resilience the State of Well-Being Project to assess and enhance Tier 1 and Tier 2 mental health support services for all key stakeholder communities across the State. Makes appropriations to implement the State of Well-Being Project including for the establishment of six full-time equivalent mental health specialist positions within the Office of Wellness and Resilience.

HB1148 HD1 SD2 CD1

Appropriates funds for temporary positions to support the expansion of the University of Hawaiʻi Windward Community College’s mental health-related programs.

RELATING TO PUBLIC HEALTH STANDING ORDERS

SB3122 SD1 HD2

Authorizes the Director of Health to issue public health standing orders for patients to self-refer to certain health care screening services. Establishes requirements for the provision of items or services pursuant to a public health standing order. Establishes the Public Health Standing Orders Working Group. Sunsets 6/30/2027.

RELATING TO MEDICAL CARE FOR MINORS

SB3125 SD2 HD2

Authorizes minors who are at least fourteen years old to consent to medical care and services for sexually transmitted infections, pregnancy, and family planning services, including the prevention of sexually transmitted infections. Requires confidentiality policies and practices for insurers and health care providers. Effective 1/1/2025.

RELATING TO INSURANCE

HB1686 HD1 SD1 CD1

Increases the reimbursement rate for chiropractic treatments for personal injury protection benefits under motor vehicle insurance from $75 to $100.

RELATING TO NURSES



SB63 SD2 HD3 CD2

Effective 1/1/2025, allows the Board of Nursing to issue temporary permits to out-of-state licensed registered nurses and practical nurses and nurses who hold a multistate license issued by another state, territory, or country, under certain circumstances. Beginning 7/1/2025, allows an out-of-state licensed practical nurse or registered nurse to apply for a temporary permit simultaneously with an application for a license to practice in the State. Excepts from license requirements nurses who are licensed in another state, territory, or country accompanying a patient from out-of-state for a period of less than two weeks and not employed or affiliated with a health care entity in the State. Takes effect 1/1/2025.

RELATING TO PRESCRIPTIONS

SB2119 HD1 CD1

Authorizes out-of-state pharmacies to transfer prescription information for the initial fill of an out-of-state prescription in the State.

HB1836 HD2 SD2 CD1

Allows registered pharmacists during declared states of emergency to refill prescriptions for persons directly impacted by the emergency for up to a thirty-day supply if the practitioner is unavailable or cannot be contacted to authorize the refill and if, in the pharmacist’s professional judgment, failure to refill the prescription might interrupt the patient’s ongoing care and have a significant adverse effect on the patient’s well-being.

RELATING TO DENTAL HYGIENISTS

SB2476 HD2 CD1

Authorizes licensed dental hygienists to perform preventive dental sealant screenings and apply dental sealants on individuals, under certain conditions, in a school-based oral health program.

RELATING TO PROVIDER ORDERS FOR LIFE-SUSTAINING TREATMENT FORM

SB2529 SD1 HD1 CD1

Amends the definition of “patient’s provider” in State law governing Provider Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment by removing language that requires the provider to examine the patient.

RELATING TO WORKERS’ COMPENSATION MEDICAL BENEFITS

HB1944 HD2 SD1 CD1

Authorizes certain types of radiographical coverage and specialist consultations without a treatment plan within the context of workers’ compensation coverage for employees with cervical and lumbar spinal injuries, or suspected cervical and lumbar spinal injuries.

HB1889 HD1 SD2

Expands workers’ compensation medical benefits for firefighters to include coverage for breast cancer and cancer of the female reproductive organs.

RELATING TO THE OʻAHU REGIONAL HEALTH CARE SYSTEM, HAWAIʻI HEALTH SYSTEMS CORPORATION

SB2387 SD2 HD1 CD1

Requires the transfer of the Maui State Veterans Home to a state agency having a Maui affiliation, in a manner and to an extent that may be negotiated between the Oahu Regional Health Care System or state agency having a Maui affiliation and the Department of Defense.

RELATING TO TITLE 24, HAWAIʻI REVISED STATUTES

HB2393 HD1 SD1

Requires health insurers, mutual benefit societies, and health maintenance organizations to cover mandated services for mammography at least as favorably as coverage for other radiological examinations. Provides amendments to external review procedures to improve consistency with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners Uniform Health Carrier External Review Model Act. Takes effect 7/1/2025.

RELATING TO PHARMACISTS

HB2553 HD2 SD2 CD1

Authorizes pharmacists to administer vaccines to persons three years of age or older. Authorizes pharmacy interns and pharmacy technicians under the direct supervision of a pharmacist to administer vaccinations to persons three years of age or older, if certain requirements are met. Authorizes pharmacists to order vaccines for administration to persons three years of age or older. Effective 1/1/2025.

RELATING TO EDUCATION

HB2577 HD1 SD1

Authorizes the Department of Health to require the Department of Education to report coronavirus disease 2019 potential outbreaks or other public health emergencies and related information in a manner most appropriate to public health and safety, as determined by the Department of Health. Repeals the requirement to publish the report on the Department of Education’s website. Prohibits the Department of Health from requiring the Department of Education to provide personally identifiable information in any report pursuant to the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. Authorizes the Department of Education to provide personally identifiable information only after it has determined that a health or safety emergency exists.