(BIVN) – Hawaiian Electric’s Public Safety Power Shutoff Program begins today, July 1st, and customers can now use an online search tool to see if their address is within one of the high-risk wildfire areas where the PSPS program is being rolled out.

On the Big Island, the program will start in North Hawai‘i between Kohala and Waikoloa, in Kona between Kalaoa and Hōlualoa, and between the Mauna Kea Access Road and Waiki‘i Ranch, affecting about 19,300 customers. The utility has determined that these locations “present higher wildfire risk factors,” and in the future, the company intends to expand the program to cover “all high-risk areas.”

Under the PSPS program, Hawaiian Electric may preemptively shut off power in these designated areas “during periods of forecast high winds and dry conditions”.

Searchable maps are available on the Hawaiian Electric website. “These improved maps were among the most requested features that came up during our meetings with communities to talk about the PSPS program, so we worked hard to provide it as soon as possible. We hope this new search feature will help people make their own preparations,” said Jim Kelly, Hawaiian Electric vice president, government and community relations and corporate communications, in a news release.

From the news release provided by the Hawaiian Electric company on Monday:

The searchable map will display results for addresses so a customer can determine if they are located in or nearby areas covered by the PSPS program. Due to the unpredictable nature of the weather and other hazardous conditions, Hawaiian Electric advises customers who are near a PSPS zone to also make preparations. The company is continuing to make refinements to the online maps and while it has made every effort at accuracy, it’s possible the borders of some PSPS areas are not exact. “Anyone who is close to a PSPS area on the map should play it safe and be prepared, even though their address may not be included,” Kelly said.