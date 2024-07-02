(BIVN) – A Coastal Hazard Message has been issued by the National Weather Service in Honolulu, warning of the potential for “isolated minor coastal flooding” around the island of Hawaiʻi through Friday.

“Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation” could impact Big Island shores over the next few days.

From the National Weather Service:

Peak high tides associated with the new moon combined with water levels that are running higher than predicted will lead to minor flooding along the shoreline and in low-lying coastal areas. Coastal flooding is possible around the daily peak tide, which will be during the afternoon hours.

“Avoid driving through flooded roadways,” forecasters cautioned. “If you are forced to drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don’t get too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.”