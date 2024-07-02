(BIVN) – A residential fire in the Hawaiian Beaches area of Puna may have been caused by squatter activity, officials say.

No one was injured in the Monday evening blaze that took place at the single story home on 15-0844 Kahakai Blvd.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 8:48 p.m. to find a 40’x25′ wood-framed, residential home “with heavy flames emanating from eaves and windows.”

No persons were found around the structure, and the fire was extinguished while a search was performed.

Water and electrical utilities to the structure were shutoff, the fire department noted.

Police told the fire department that the fire “was possibly caused by recent squatter activity, however the fire is still under investigation.”