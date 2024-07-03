(BIVN) – Former Hawaiʻi County Mayor and Civil Defense director Harry Kim has endorsed Breeani Kobayashi for mayor.

The Kobayashi campaign says it is the first time Kim has ever publicly endorsed a candidate.

Photos distributed by the campaign show Kim is already sign waving on behalf of Kobayashi along Big Island roadways.

From the Friends of Bree campaign news release:

Harry Kim, well respected and beloved former Hawaiʻi County Mayor and Civil Defense Director, has endorsed local businesswoman and community leader, Breeani Kobayashi. This is the first time he has ever publicly endorsed a candidate. As for why he decided to endorse Kobayashi, Kim said: “Breeani is so gifted and most importantly committed to our community as a lifeʻs mission.” He further explained that “Breeani has all the qualities of a good leader and most of all, she is trusted and respected.” Harry Kim served as Hawaiʻi County Mayor from 2000-2008 and then again from 2016-2020. Before becoming Mayor, Kim served as Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Director for 16 years. Breeani Kobayashi is recognized for her leadership and was awarded the Most Remarkable Person by First Hawaiian Bank and Hawaiʻi’s Most Admired Leader by Pacific Business News. She is the General Manager of SCP Hilo Hotel and Co-Owner of Keaukaha General Store. She serves as the Chair of the Hawaiʻi Island United Way and is the Founder and President of a nonprofit organization called Hawaiʻi Rise Foundation. “I truly believe in her ability to lead us forward, and in her heart and soul, the awareness of the preciousness of Hawaiʻi’s cultural heritage, and keeping Hawaiʻi Island a nice place to live” Kim says of Kobayashi. He encourages everyone to look at Breeani’s credentials.

The current Hawaiʻi County Mayor, Mitch Roth, is also seeking to return to the position.

Other candidates who have filed to run for mayor include Kimo Alameda, Daniel Cunningham, Kavin Kahikina, Yumi Kawano, and Jr Tupai.

The primary election is set for August 10, 2024.