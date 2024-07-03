(BIVN) – Traffic signal repairs are set to take place next week on Kahaopea Street in Hilo.

The County of Hawaiʻi says the repairs will take place from July 8, 2024, to July 12, 2024, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day.

The Department of Public Works Traffic Division and T&T Electric, Inc. will be doing loop installation due to the recent repaving of Kahaopea Street, officials say.

From the Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works: