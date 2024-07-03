(BIVN) – Traffic signal repairs are set to take place next week on Kahaopea Street in Hilo.
The County of Hawaiʻi says the repairs will take place from July 8, 2024, to July 12, 2024, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day.
The Department of Public Works Traffic Division and T&T Electric, Inc. will be doing loop installation due to the recent repaving of Kahaopea Street, officials say.
From the Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works:
The initial work will begin on Kahaopea St at Hwy 11 (Kanoelehua Ave) in the westbound (mauka bound) lane of Kahaopea St. During this time, no through traffic will be allowed at Kanoelehua Ave via the westbound (mauka bound) lane of Kahaopea St.
Alternate routes will be available via Ahuna Rd, Ohuohu St, and Pilipaa St. Police will be on-site to assist with traffic control. For more details, please refer to the attached Traffic Control Plan (TCP) provided by T&T, along with the overall TCP plan drawing.
Once the traffic signal repairs in the westbound lane are completed, work will commence on Kahaopea St at Hwy 11 (Kanoelehua Ave) in the eastbound (makai bound) through/left lane of Kahaopea St. During this phase, only right turns will be allowed onto Kanoelehua Ave via the eastbound approach of Kahaopea St.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The repairs will take place from July 8, 2024, to July 12, 2024, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day, County officials say.