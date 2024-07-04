(BIVN) – Jet engine and aircraft will increase in the skies over Hawaiʻi island this month, as the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 exercise is held through the month of July.

Residents around Hilo airport have already noticed an increase in military aircraft taking off and landing.

This week, the Public Affairs Office for Pōhakuloa Training Area issued a training advisory, saying that increased training will take place from July 8th through August 2nd. The intermittent, daily flights will take place from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., the U.S. Army Hawaiʻi says.

From the PTA training advisory:

Fixed-wing aircraft flights will vary between fighters, heavy transport and jets. RIMPAC is a biennial, international maritime exercise that sustains cooperative relationships critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes. This year’s exercise includes humanitarian aid and disaster relief training, critical to ensuring military units and service members are ready to accomplish their mission and return home safely.

“To report concerns related to noise or training, contact the NEW U.S. Army Hawaiʻi’s Community Concern Line at (808) 787-1529 or usag.hawaii.comrel@army.mil,” the PTA Public Affairs says. “Concerns are responded to during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.”