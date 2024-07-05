(BIVN) – Police are investigating the discovery of partially buried human remains in a vacant lot of a Kaʻū subdivision.

Police say they have initiated an unattended death investigation after the body was found Tuesday on Tiki Lane in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision.

From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release:

On Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at approximately 2:00 p.m., the Area II Criminal Investigation Section received information from an anonymous source that something was believed to dead and was partially buried on a vacant lot in Ocean View. The anonymous source referenced an earlier reported missing person from the area of Tiki Lane in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates as possibly being the victim and gave specific directions on how to get to the location.

Kaʻū Patrol officers were informed of the information, responded and conducted checks at a vacant lot located on the 92-9200 block of Tiki Lane where they discovered the deceased body of a male lying face down and covered with dirt and rocks. Area II CIS detectives responded to the scene and upon uncovering the male, they observed severe injuries to his head. The identity of the deceased male matched the description of a male named Adam Santos who had been reported as missing on June 30, 2024.

On July 3, 2024, upon further investigation, the deceased male was positively identified as the missing 51-year old Adam Santos. His next of kin has been notified.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information relative to this investigation is encouraged to call the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. They may also contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 960-3118; or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov.