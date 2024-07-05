(BIVN) – A 38-year-old Puna man was arrested after a reported violent incident that took place on Kamanu Street in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say George Dale Foote Jr., of Pahoa, has been charged in connection with the incident involving a juvenile.

Foote has been charged with the following offenses:

Terroristic Threatening in the first degree

Attempted Assault in the first degree

Assault in the second degree

Assault in the third degree

Reckless Endangering in the second degree

From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release:

On July 2, 2024, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a reported panic alarm at a residence in the area of the 15-100 block of Kamanu Street in Pahoa, where Foote reported intruder(s) on his property. Upon officer’s arrival they contacted a female party, who is Foote’s live-in girlfriend and mother of the 15-year-old male victim, who was visiting the residence. The juvenile victim stated to officers after knocking on the residence, Foote came out, threatened him and instructed him to leave and then grabbed a small bucket with what was believed to be gasoline and a torch lighter from the back of his pickup truck. When the victim requested to speak with his mother, Foote threatened to pour the gasoline on him and light him on fire. After Foote called out for the victim’s mother, who did not come out of the residence, he doused the victim with the gasoline causing the victims eyes to burn. The victim retreated to the roadway where Foote followed after him and the victim reported hearing Foote ignite the torch lighter. Foote was subsequently arrested at the scene without incident. The juvenile was treated at the scene by Hawai’i Fire Department personnel.

Police say Foote’s bail was set at $24,000 and he was later released on bond. Foote is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Thursday afternoon, August 1, 2024, in Puna District Court.