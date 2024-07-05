UPDATE – (5 p.m. on Friday) – The sinkhole on Crater Rim Drive inside Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park has been repaired.

“Mahalo nui loa to our dedicated Roads crew for coming in on their holiday to repair a small sinkhole that opened up on Crater Rim Drive near Kilauea Military Camp on Fourth of July,” the National Park Service wrote on Facebook. “They worked into the evening to repair this section of road. Mahalo nui loa to for our law enforcement team who helped divert traffic and made sure visitors were safe. Awesome job, Team!”

(BIVN) – Although there have been no closures within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park directly related to the ongoing unrest at Kīlauea volcano, the sudden appearance of a hole closed Crater Rim Drive on Thursday.

“Heads up for Thursday July 4,” wrote Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park on social media. “A small hole has appeared on Crater Rim Drive West in front of Kilauea Military Camp and traffic is being diverted.”

“Please heed all traffic control signs, go slow and watch out for workers,” HVNP wrote. “Mahalo!”

“We’re just going to let this sink in…” commented the HVNP social media team, as it posted a photo of the hole on X.

Kīlauea volcano is not erupting. Earthquake counts in the upper East Rift Zone remain above background levels.