(BIVN) – Governor Josh Green signed 16 bills into law on Monday, seeking to “expand the state’s efforts to preserve Hawai‘i’s natural resources and foster sustainable tourism practices.”

“These bills represent significant steps forward in safeguarding Hawai‘i’s environment and promoting responsible tourism,” said Governor Green. “They build upon several bills I signed previously that aim to protect our environment, further clean energy legislation and enact climate mitigation and resilience measures.”

“These bills collectively reinforce our commitment to sustainable tourism practices, environmental conservation and the preservation of Hawai‘i’s unique natural resources,” Governor Green added.

The Office of the Governor focused on four bills in particular:

SB3364 – CREATING ACTION PLANS FOR TOURISM MANAGEMENT

SB 3364 mandates that the HTA establish destination management action plans for O‘ahu, Maui Nui, Hawai‘i Island, and Kaua‘i, fostering collaboration among state agencies, counties and advisory groups. The plans aim to enhance visitor experiences, improve natural and cultural resources, develop a sustainable tourism infrastructure and promote regenerative tourism practices, with a particular focus on preserving and promoting Native Hawaiian culture. HB2248 – CREATING A NORTH SHORE BEACH MANAGEMENT PLAN FOR O‘AHU

HB 2248 appropriates $1 million to develop a comprehensive beach management plan from Sunset Point to Kapoʻo (Sharks Cove) on Oʻahu’s North Shore. Led by the University of Hawai‘i Sea Grant College Program, the plan will address beach erosion and will enhance recreational access. The plan also seeks to preserve natural habitats through community input and innovative coastal protection strategies. HB2475 – REGULATING COMMERCIAL OCEAN ACTIVITIES

HB 2475 expands the regulation of commercial ocean activities in Hawai‘i’s state waters, targeting illegal operations and unpermitted commercialization promoted on social media. The legislation strengthens enforcement measures under the Department of Land and Natural Resources, safeguarding marine resources and public safety. SB2575 – PROHIBITING SEABED MINING IN STATE WATERS

SB 2575 prohibits seabed mining in Hawai‘i’s state marine waters, citing environmental risks. It also upholds Hawai‘i’s constitutional mandate for a clean and healthy environment. The Act supports sustainable marine resource management while respecting Native Hawaiian cultural connections to the ocean.

The Governor also signed these additional bills into law:

HB1861 – RELATING TO NUMBER PLATES

Requires each number plate issued on or after 1/1/2025 to include an ‘okina in the word “Hawai’i”. Authorizes the use of all uppercase letters, all lowercase letters, or initial capital letters for the words “Hawai’i” and “Aloha State” in motor vehicle number plates. Limits application of special number plates for environmental conservation to electric vehicles. Specifies that the design for special number plates for environmental conservation does not require the words “Aloha State”.

SB2182 – RELATING TO OCEAN STEWARDSHIP

Amends the persons required to collect the Ocean Stewardship User Fee. Extends the sunset date of the Ocean Stewardship Special Fund to 1/1/2031.

SB2721 – RELATING TO OCEAN RECREATION

Clarifies the penalties for violations of ocean recreation laws.

HB2478 – RELATING TO THE PACIFIC MARINE FISHERIES COMPACT

Authorizes the Governor to execute a compact on behalf of the State to cooperate in the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission. Establishes procedures for selection and succession of commissioners from the State of Hawaiʻi

HB2743 – RELATING TO WASTEWATER

Requires the University of Hawaiʻi Water Resources Research Center and the Sea Grant College Program to develop an overlay with the Hawaiʻi Cesspool Prioritization Tool to identify specific priority areas in which the county sewer system or other centralized treatment system may most feasibly be expanded or constructed to reduce or eliminate cesspools before 1/1/2050. Makes an appropriation.

HB2453 – RELATING TO WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

Authorizes the Governor, or a state official with authorization from the Governor, to transfer federal capitalization grant funds between the Water Pollution Control Revolving Fund and the Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Loan Fund, in accordance with Title 40 Code of Federal Regulations section 35.3530(c). Requires the Department of Health to submit an annual report to the Legislature on transfers between the Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Loan Fund and Water Pollution Control Revolving Fund.

HB2467 – RELATING TO RENT CREDITS FOR DEMOLITION AND INFRASTRUCTURE COSTS ON PUBLIC LAND LEASES

Repeals the sunset provision of Act 222, Session Laws of Hawaiʻi 2021, to permanently allow the Board of Land and Natural Resources to approve rent credits for demolition and infrastructure costs for public land leases.

HB2471 – RELATING TO INSPECTIONS ON PUBLIC LAND

Establishes a statutory framework for inspections by the Department of Land and Natural Resources of public land subject to certain leases or licenses, including inspections of structures or buildings by third-party inspectors contracted by the Department.

HB1527 – RELATING TO VETERINARY MEDICINE

Prohibits animal owners and their employees from performing any surgical procedures on the owner’s pet animal or pet animals. Provides that a violation of the prohibition is a misdemeanor. Clarifies that the offense of cruelty to animals in the first degree does not apply to accepted veterinary practices when the practices are performed by a licensed veterinarian. Repeals exemption of cropping and docking as customarily practiced under the offense of cruelty to animals in the first degree.

HB1554 – RELATING TO AQUATIC RESOURCES

Expands the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ rulemaking authority to include any rule to impose restrictions or requirements deemed necessary to protect certain aquatic life. Expands the Board of Land and Natural Resources’ authority to temporarily adopt, amend, or repeal certain natural resource rules by formal action at a publicly noticed meeting if the board finds that such adoption, amendment, or repeal is necessary to implement effective and adaptive management measures in light of newly available technology, or in light of newly available data.

HB1922 – RELATING TO WILDLIFE

Expands the department of land and natural resources’ rulemaking authority to include any rule deemed necessary to protect certain wildlife. Expands the board of land and natural resources’ authority to timely adopt, amend, or repeal certain rules if the board finds that the action is necessary to implement effective and adaptive management measures in response to impacted natural resources or in light of newly available technology or data.

HB2058 – RELATING TO DANGEROUS DOGS

Establishes the offense of negligent failure to control a dangerous dog. Beginning 7/1/2025, establishes provisions regarding the designation of dangerous dogs, requirements for owners of dangerous dogs, and impoundment of dangerous dogs.