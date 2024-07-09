(BIVN) – Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a potential kidnapping victim and three suspects in a Sunday evening incident in Hilo.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

A short time later, an early 2000’s model white Toyota Tundra crew-cab pick-up truck arrived and parked behind of the Honda Accord. Three males exited the truck and approached the victim who was standing outside of his vehicle, and began to assault him. The three males then forced the victim into the back seat of the Tundra and leave the area.

On July 7, 2024, at about 6:55 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a shopping center located on the 2100 block of Kanoelehua Avenue, in Hilo, for a report of an affray. Responding officers were able to determine that the victim had arrived at the location in a silver 2003 Honda Accord, and parked facing Kanoelehua Avenue.

Cellphone video of the incident has been recovered, however, police are unable to identify the victim, suspects, or any of the vehicles. A check of the Honda’s license plate and vehicle identification number (VIN) did not produce any leads on identifying the victim or registered owner.

The kidnapping victim is depicted in the attached photographs wearing a high-visible green t-shirt, shorts, and sneakers. The silver Honda Accord depicted in the photographs was operated by the victim.

Two of the kidnapping suspects depicted in the attached photographs are wearing black long-sleeved or hoody type tops and shorts, and the other suspect is depicted wearing a black t-shirt and shorts. The white Toyota Tundra depicted in the photographs is the vehicle which the suspects arrived in, and also the vehicle which they forced the victim into prior to leaving the scene.

Anyone with information on the victim and his vehicle, or the suspects and suspect’s vehicle, are encouraged to contact Detective Kimo Keli’ipa’akaua of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2375, or at email address kimo.keliipaakaua@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.