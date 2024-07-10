(BIVN) – Governor Josh Green signed 17 new bills into law on Tuesday that are intended to improve crime prevention, public safety and law enforcement in Hawai‘i.

“Today’s bills mark a substantial advancement in our efforts to enhance public safety and strengthen our law enforcement systems,” said Governor Green. “By addressing issues ranging from gun control to gambling regulation and support for survivors of abuse, we are building a safer and more just Hawaiʻi.”

The Office of the Governor focused on four of the 17 bills in its news release, writing:

SB2845 – REGULATING AMMUNITION ACCESS FOR INDIVIDUALS UNDER 21

SB 2845 aligns ammunition regulations with existing firearm laws by prohibiting the sale, ownership and possession of ammunition by individuals under 21. Specific exemptions are provided for hunting and target shooting activities. The Act introduces stringent identification verification requirements for sellers and updates penalties and enforcement measures to ensure compliance. SB2197 – EXPANDING GAMBLING ENFORCEMENT

SB 2197 expands the definition of “advance gambling activity” to include various forms of material aid to gambling activities, such as creating gambling games, maintaining equipment and managing financial operations. The Act emphasizes the responsibility of those with control over premises used for gambling and includes a repeal and reenactment clause effective July 1, 2029. SB2601 – EXTENDING CIVIL ACTION FOR SEXUAL ABUSE OF MINORS

SB 2601 extends the time period for initiating civil actions for childhood sexual abuse committed on or after July 1, 2024. This extension acknowledges the cognitive and emotional barriers that often delay disclosure. The Act also allows courts to mandate trauma-informed response training for legal entities involved in such cases, enhancing sensitivity and appropriateness in handling allegations. HB2231 – ENHANCING DIVERSITY IN LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES

HB 2231 sets a goal to increase the representation of women law enforcement officers to 30% by 2030 and includes nonbinary officers in law enforcement agencies. The Act underscores the benefits of diversity, including improved public trust and better outcomes for crime victims. It requires law enforcement agencies to recruit officers from diverse backgrounds, including diverse educational backgrounds, and establishes benchmarks to measure progress towards the diversity goals.

The ceremony also included the signing of these additional bills:

HB2657 HD1 SD1 – RELATING TO ABUSIVE LITIGATION

Establishes judicial procedures to prevent and remedy abusive litigation. Takes effect 1/1/2025.

SB2193 SD1 HD1 CD1 – RELATING TO COMPUTER CRIME

Amends the offense of use of a computer in the commission of a separate crime to include violation of privacy in the first and second degrees. Repeals on 7/1/2027.

SB2532 SD2 HD1 CD1 – RELATING TO CRIME

Clarifies that the definition of “dwelling”, as it relates to offenses against property rights, includes multi-unit buildings and connected parking or storage areas that are restricted to residents. Allows the owner of a multi-unit building, an owner of an individual unit, a property manager, or an authorized representative of the condominium association to act as a complainant for the purpose of investigating and prosecuting an offense of burglary in the first degree in a multi-unit building.

SB2706 SD1 HD1 – RELATING TO EXPUNGEMENT OF CRIMINAL RECORDS

Establishes the Clean Slate Expungement Task Force to develop a state-initiated record clearing program. Requires the Task Force to submit reports to the Legislature.

SB3033 HD1 CD1 – RELATING TO PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

Amends the criminal offense statute for tampering with physical evidence to adopt the wording of the Model Penal Code for the same offense.

SB3034 HD1 CD1 – RELATING TO PENAL LIABILITY

Explicitly categorizes defenses based on intoxication that is not self-induced or is pathological as affirmative defenses. Sunsets 7/1/2034

SB3037 SD1 HD1 CD1 – RELATING TO PROMOTING PORNOGRAPHY FOR MINORS

Amends the offense of promoting pornography for minors by allowing the prosecution of persons who provide pornographic materials to undercover law enforcement officers who represent themselves as minors for purposes of undercover operations.

HB1953 HD1 SD2 CD1 – RELATING TO THE PENAL CODE

Requires the Judicial Council to conduct a comprehensive review of the Hawaiʻi Penal Code and to recommend proposed changes. Requires the Judicial Council to appoint an advisory committee to assist in the review, and allows the Judicial Council to also appoint a reporter and other staff as necessary. Requires the advisory committee to report to the Legislature. Appropriates funds.

HB1611 HD2 SD2 – RELATING TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS

Requires law enforcement agencies and the Law Enforcement Standards Board to consult the National Decertification Index and report certain information related to a law enforcement officer’s certification status to the Index. Takes effect 7/1/2026.

HB2352 HD1 SD2 – RELATING TO LAW ENFORCEMENT

Exempts the administrator of the Law Enforcement Standards Board from civil service laws. Clarifies membership and certain powers and duties of the Law Enforcement Standards Board and establishes new deadlines for the completion of board responsibilities. Adds to the membership of the Law Enforcement Standards Board a member selected by the union representing police officers in the State.