(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting. The USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY.

Scientists noted on Thursday that earthquake activity beneath the summit caldera has increased over the past 24 hours after a day of declines. Activity beneath the upper East Rift Zone has decreased.

“Longer-term, gradual inflation of the summit and upper rift zones persists since the end of the June 3, 2024, eruption,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported. “Any substantial increases in seismicity and/or deformation could result in a new eruptive episode, but there are no signs of an imminent eruption at this time.”

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory:

Summit and Upper Rift Zone Observations: Over the past 24 hours, there were approximately 52 earthquakes detected beneath Kaluapele (Kīlauea caldera) and 5 earthquakes detected beneath the upper East Rift Zone, mostly at depths of 0–2 km (0.0–1.2 mi) beneath the ground surface. Counts increased beneath Kaluapele and decreased in the upper East Rift Zone compared to the previous day (during which there were 20 events detected beneath the summit and 30 events detected beneath the upper East Rift Zone). All earthquake counts are well below the counts recorded during the June 27–July 1 upper East Rift Zone swarm. All events were smaller than M2 except for M2.0, M2.1, M2.3, and M3.3 earthquakes in the summit region. Tiltmeters in Kīlauea summit region (instruments SDH, southwest of the summit, and UWE, northwest of the summit) show longer-term minor increases in inflationary ground deformation rates over the past day. Tiltmeter SDH has also shown very minor, short term tilt excursions (both deflationary and inflationary) over the last 24 hours. GPS instruments around the summit region continue to show longer-term, gradual inflation since the end of the June 3, 2024, eruption. The most recent measurement of the summit’s SO2 emission rate was approximately 61 tonnes per day on July 9, 2024.

Middle and Lower Rift Zone Observations: Rates of seismicity and ground deformation beneath the middle and lower East Rift Zone and lower Southwest Rift Zone remain low. Recent eruptive activity and ongoing unrest have been restricted to the summit and upper rift zone regions. Measurements from continuous gas monitoring stations downwind of Puʻuʻōʻō in the middle East Rift Zone—the site of 1983–2018 eruptive activity—remain below detection limits for SO2, indicating that SO2 emissions from Puʻuʻōʻō are negligible.