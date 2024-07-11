(BIVN) – A reported traffic accident on Government Beach Road led to an alleged assault, including an attack with a hatchet, resulting in the arrest of a Puna man.

Hawaiʻi Police say 44-year-old Daniel Jones, of Pahoa, was arrested and charged following the July 8th incident.

Jones was charged with the following offenses:

First-degree assault

First-degree terroristic threatening

Second-degree assault

Third-degree assault

Third-degree criminal property damage

Fourth-degree criminal property damage (two counts)

A news release from the police department describes the incident: