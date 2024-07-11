(BIVN) – A reported traffic accident on Government Beach Road led to an alleged assault, including an attack with a hatchet, resulting in the arrest of a Puna man.
Hawaiʻi Police say 44-year-old Daniel Jones, of Pahoa, was arrested and charged following the July 8th incident.
Jones was charged with the following offenses:
- First-degree assault
- First-degree terroristic threatening
- Second-degree assault
- Third-degree assault
- Third-degree criminal property damage
- Fourth-degree criminal property damage (two counts)
A news release from the police department describes the incident:
On Monday, July 8, 2024, at 11:26 a.m., Puna District patrol officers responded to a report of an active assault in the area of the 14-2800 block of Government Beach Road, in Pahoa.
Upon arrival at the scene, responding officers contacted a 49-year-old Puna man, who reported being in a traffic accident with the suspect, who became violent towards him. The victim reported that while attempting to call police, the suspect attacked and assaulted him, by biting and punching him. The victim also stated that the suspect struck him with a hatchet and threatened to kill him.
The victim sustained a laceration to his right forearm from being struck with the hatchet and also sustained numerous abrasions in various areas of his body. The victim also reported that the suspect slammed his cellphone into the ground destroying it, and struck numerous areas of his vehicle with the hatchet causing damages.
The suspect’s vehicle was recovered at the scene and was towed to the Hilo Police Station secured vehicle evidence cage pending the execution of a search warrant.
Both the victim and suspect were transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center for treatment of their injuries, and were both released shortly thereafter. Officers arrested the suspect who was identified as 44-year-old Daniel Jones, of Pahoa. He was transported to the East Hawai’i Detention Center for booking, processing, and continued investigation by detectives.
On Tuesday, July 9, 2024, Area I Criminal Investigation Section detectives executed a search warrant on the suspect’s vehicle resulting in the recovery of multiple hatchet-type weapons.
