(BIVN) – Police are now investigating the recent discovery of human remains in an Ocean View lava field as a homicide.

The partially buried human remains were found in a vacant lot on Tiki Lane on July 2nd. Police identified the remains as 51-year old Adam Santos, who was reported missing on June 30, 2024.

Police say Santos was last seen at his residence in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estate subdivision on June 22, 2024.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Acting on an anonymous tip received regarding Santos’ missing person investigation, officers went to a property adjacent to Santos’ residence where a make shift gravesite was discovered. Detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigation Section also responded and unearthed the remains of a male who was later identified as Santos.

An autopsy was performed on July 11, and police say the forensic pathologist ruled that Santos’ death was caused by multiple blunt force trauma to his head.

Police say they have not identified a motive for the killing and no suspects have been identified.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 960-3118; or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov.