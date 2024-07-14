(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory for south facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet will be possible along the shores of Kona, Kaʻū, and Puna until 6 p.m. Monday.

“The current long period south swell (180-190 degrees) will peak overnight and early Monday, with High Surf Advisory conditions possibly lingering through Monday night,” the National Weather Service wrote. “The swell will gradually decline Tuesday into Friday.”