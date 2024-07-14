(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi recently provided an update on several park projects that are ongoing across the Big Island.

The Department of Parks & Recreation says there are more than 130 projects in development and execution across Hawaiʻi island.



“We have worked diligently to address the years of deferred maintenance at our parks and facilities island-wide, and I am incredibly proud of our team for the tremendous progress we’ve made thus far,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “Earlier this year, we celebrated the completion of major renovation projects, including those at Richardson Ocean Park, Kolekole Gulch Park, Magic Sands Beach Park, and La‘aloa Park. As we continue to make progress on other parks and facilities, our goal is to keep residents updated on what’s happening in their communities.”

“Ensuring everyone can access our parks has been a top priority these last several years, and we are proud to have made tremendous progress in this area,” said Maurice Messina, the Director of Parks & Recreation. “Three years ago, the department had 12 remaining ADA Transition Plan park projects to implement, but we are now about to start the final project on that list.”

In its update, the County of Hawaiʻi focused on several key projects.

From the County news release:

Isaac Kepo‘okalani Hale Beach Park – The planning and design process is underway to enhance this park by creating a new, large, primary pavilion for community gatherings; several smaller pavilions for picnicking; a hale waʻa; improving camping amenities; establishing a new potable water supply and electrical system for the park; a new fire protection system; and related infrastructure and recreational amenities to support maximum use and community value to the park. William “Billy” Kenoi Regional Park – Restoration of both multi-purpose fields, the baseball field, and the softball field are literally waiting on the grass to grow… The softball field will be the first to reopen for use in late-July, followed by the primary multi-purpose field in mid-late August. The baseball field and second multi-purpose field are projected to reopen by the end of this year.

Waiākea Uka Park – This extensive park enhancement and modification project, which will deliver a new 4,400 square foot community center; significantly augmented on-site parking; a relocated youth baseball/softball facility replete with dugouts, scorer’s booth, and dedicated restrooms; a concrete walking path, and fresh paint and repairs to the plantation-era Stanley Costales Gym and annex building, continues construction at a fervent pace. The gym and annex and new upper parking lot have been completed and is in use by the County’s Summer Fun program. The relocated ballfield, together with its accessory improvements, is anticipated to open for use by the end of 2024, while the new community center and new lower parking area is projected to open in April of next year. NAS Swimming Pool – The complete reconstruction of this facility (only the pool’s basin remains from the original 1940s facility), which includes new locker/shower rooms, classroom, pool deck, spectator bleachers, filtration/circulation system, and parking lot are quickly nearing completion. The pool is scheduled to re-open September 3rd and will provide vital swimming, water exercise, training, and certification programs and services focused on our keiki, kupuna, and first responders. Hualani Park/Princess Abigail Wahīika‘ahu‘ula Kawananakoa Gym (Keaukaha Gym) – The design process is nearing completion for renovations to include roofing improvements, replacement of the structural fireproofing, various interior and exterior repairs and painting, window and ventilation system replacements, and other improvements. Hilo Skatepark – Perimeter fencing has been installed to secure and improve care and maintenance of the site. Planning and design work continues for the development of this extensive skate park, which is directly across from the Hilo Civic Auditorium. The project includes the development of a 50,000 square foot outdoor skatepark with areas designed to accommodate beginner, intermediate, and expert skaters, parking, comfort stations, pavilion with concession area, walkways, and the design of skating facilities. Community partners will fund the construction of skating elements.